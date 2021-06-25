If Virat Kohli is talking about intent, then why didn’t the team prepare properly for WTC final: Dilip Vengsarkar 

Former captain Dilip Vengsarkar has questioned Virat Kohli-led Team India’s preparations for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in Southampton. According to Vengsarkar, Virat Kohli has often spoken about intent but the same was not evident with regards to the team’s preparations for the WTC final.

India featured in a three-day intra-squad match simulation before taking on New Zealand, who were fresh off a Test series win against England.

Speaking to PTI, Vengsarkar opined that Virat Kohli and his team ought to have been better prepared for a big occasion like the WTC final. He stated,

“If he (Virat Kohli) is talking about intent, then why didn’t the team prepare properly for this match? Where was the intent then? They should have have played at least two four-day games. You want to know whether the players are match fit or not by playing those games. The fast bowers will know what lengths to hit straightway only in those practice games.”

Under Virat Kohli’s leadership, Team India are yet to win an ICC title. They went down in the 2017 Champions Trophy final against Pakistan and to the Black Caps in the 2019 World Cup semi-final. Vengsarkar believes that India have the team to win ICC events but somehow are unable to raise their game on the big day. He added,

“To be honest, beating Australia earlier this year was a great achievement. I give lot of importance to such wins. This WTC they just started, I don’t know how long they would continue with it. I feel if you play in countries like England, you should play best of three games to know where the team stands. Because after this Test, if we have had two more games, the outcome of the final could have been different with India having already played a game. I don’t know why they are not able to (win an ICC title). They have the combination and the players do it.”

What a day this was! 😍



Take a look back at the historic Day 6 of the #WTC21 Final 🎥 pic.twitter.com/VZNhC9rqV2 — ICC (@ICC) June 25, 2021

Virat Kohli should continue to lead India in all formats: Dilip Vengsarkar

In the wake of yet another meltdown in an ICC event, question marks are being raised over Virat Kohli’s leadership. His individual form in crucial ICC encounters too has been disappointing. In the WTC final, he managed only 57 runs across two innings. According to Vengsarkar though, there is no need for a change in captaincy. He explained,

“If Virat is good enough to play in all formats which he very much is, than he should continue leading the side. He should only be replaced if he doesn’t merit a place in the side. ODI captain playing under Test captain and vice versa, I dont believe in that. If Joe Root is playing under Morgan in ODIs, I don’t agree with that because he is also good enough to lead that side.”

Virat Kohli and the Indian team have been given a three-week break before the five-match Test series against England, which will begin in Nottingham on August 4.

