"If you want to be a proper cricketer, you have to play Test cricket"- Sanju Samson dreams of representing India in Tests

Wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson has said his dream is to represent India in Test cricket. Samson has played seven T20Is for India but is yet to play in Test matches or ODIs for the Men In Blue.

The Rajasthan Royals star realises he would need to be patient and wait for his opportunity to play the longest format of the game.

Sanju Samson played three T20Is against Australia recently but could only manage 48 runs. The 26-year-old will now be in action in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where he is going to lead Kerala.

What a TEAM...What a Match...

What a Win...👌👌👌

Let’s keep going ☺️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/j4IIXe4B5J — Sanju Samson (@IamSanjuSamson) December 4, 2020

Speaking to Mid-Day, Samson feels a cricketer needs to play Test cricket to prove himself as a 'proper cricketer'.

"Test cricket is the biggest challenge. If you want to be a proper cricketer, you have to play Test cricket. My dream has always been to represent my country in Tests. But, I also realise that it's always one step at a time, so slowly and patiently I will wait for that to happen." said Sanju Samson.

Samson also insisted that batting has been his priority for the past few years. The Kerala captain feels playing as a fielder has given him more dimension as a cricketer.

"I want to score as many runs as possible. Batting is my priority. Across the last seven or eight years, I have not only played as a wicketkeeper but also as a regular fielder. This has given me more dimensions as a cricketer. I am ready for any role, batting, wicketkeeping or fielding," added Samson.

Sanju Samson feels every sportsman should experience bio-bubble

What a wonderful world ☺️👌

Let’s look forward to a Happy,Peaceful & Joyful New Year ahead....#mywayofcelebrating #HappyNewYear2021 pic.twitter.com/v0c3zTu16M — Sanju Samson (@IamSanjuSamson) January 1, 2021

Playing in recent times in bio-bubbles has seemingly taken a toll on the players. However, Sanju Samson said that he connected with his inner self and was able to think a lot about his game.

“I think every sportsman should experience that bubble feeling. We always tend to shy away from connecting with our inner selves in normal times. But living in a bubble was a blessing in disguise for me. I got a lot of free time so that I could read and meditate more and also think about my game and devise ways to improve it." said Samson.

Samson will have to pull up his socks if he wants to play for India in Tests. The 26-year-old averages 37.64 in 55 first-class games.

Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant are clearly ahead of him in the pecking order, but Samson still has time on his hand to improve his first-class numbers.