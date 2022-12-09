"If you want rest take it in the IPL or T20I cricket" - Aakash Chopra wants India's players to play all ODIs

Aakash Chopra believes India's players should not be rested in ODIs but should take a break during the Indian Premier League (IPL) or T20Is if required.

The Men in Blue will face Bangladesh in the final ODI of the three-match series in Chattogram on Saturday, December 10. The game is only of academic interest as the hosts have already sealed the series with wins in the first two matches.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra picked players taking too many breaks as one of the primary reasons for India's indifferent performances in recent times, saying:

"The first thing I understand is that too much rest is happening. In the last one to one-and-a-half years, too many players have taken a lot of rest many times. If you want rest take it in the IPL or T20I cricket but not in ODI cricket because this is the World Cup year."

The former Indian opener highlighted the side's under-preparedness if they don't play together frequently, elaborating:

"If you don't play cricket together continuously, there is a question if you are able to prepare properly. This is not only with us, it happens with everyone. If you look at Australia, they said there was tiredness ahead of the World Cup, so they won't play the full team, they couldn't even qualify for the semi-finals."

Chopra pointed out that most of India's top players did not play the ODI series against Zimbabwe ahead of the Asia Cup, observing:

"When we went to play the Asia Cup, our main players were coming out of the cold, they had not played cricket at all, everyone had taken a break. No one had gone to Zimbabwe - Rohit, Rahul and Kohli - none of our top three went."

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were given a break for the Zimbabwe tour ahead of the continental tournament. KL Rahul, who was originally not picked for the ODIs against Zimbabwe due to injury, was subsequently added to the squad and was even made the skipper after his recovery, but did not have a great time in the middle.

"This is happening repeatedly" - Aakash Chopra on India's players taking a break

Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya have been rested for the ongoing ODI series against Bangladesh.

Chopra added that India's main players, unlike their New Zealand counterparts, took a break after their semi-final exit from the T20 World Cup, stating:

"This has not happened once, this is happening repeatedly. Your World Cup campaign was not great, we played only six matches in the six weeks we were in Australia, but we still did not go to New Zealand. New Zealand also played as many matches, because they also lost in the semi-finals, but their entire team played."

Chopra feels India's full-strength ODI side needs to play consistently going forward if they harbor ambitions of winning next year's World Cup. The reputed commentator said:

"Now the 50-over World Cup is coming, you have 10 ODIs till the IPL, India's A (best) team should play all those ODIs. Everyone who is fit and available should play. If we are serious about the 2023 World Cup, play the entire team wherever ODI cricket is happening, let's not miss games."

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 When was the last time India played a full strength team? Where no one was rested or missing due to injury? #BANvIND When was the last time India played a full strength team? Where no one was rested or missing due to injury? #BANvIND

After the final ODI against Bangladesh, India will play three 50-over games each against Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia on home soil before the IPL. It would certainly be ideal if a full-strength Indian squad is fielded in these matches.

