"If we watch that video even after 100 years we will get a lot of goosebumps" - Washington Sundar hopes to replicate 2011 World Cup triumph 

All-rounder Washington Sundar expects a well-contested 2023 ODI World Cup and is hopeful of executing his plans to stake his place in the side. Team India begin their journey towards the World Cup at the same venue where they last tasted triumph - the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Washington Sundar had a turbulent 2022 as a result of injuries. The Tamil Nadu-born player could not catch a break after sustaining injuries at untimely intervals, including midway through the Indian Premier League (IPL) and days prior to his return to the Indian side for the tour of Zimbabwe.

Asked about potential resolutions for the fresh year, Washington Sundar said in an interaction with the broadcaster ahead of the first T20I against Sri Lanka:

"Nothing big as such. Just to try and be very consistent with my ethics and the rest will always follow. That's the only thing constantly running in my mind."

Speaking about the highly anticipated 2023 ODI World Cup, which will be contested solely in India during the October-November window, the all-rounder said:

"It's definitely going to be a huge World Cup (this year). I still remember watching the 2011 World Cup and how excited we were to just watch the entire tournament. it's definitely going to be massive but from my point of view, I just want to be consistent, just stick to my process no matter what and I wish I can win a lot of games for the team."

Emphasizing on the famous title-winning shot by MS Dhoni that sealed Team India's first ODI World Cup in 28 years, Sundar said:

"I can never forget that moment. If we watch that video even after 100 years we will get a lot of goosebumps. We will never be able to forget that memory."

A major crop of young members in the side, who had just begun their cricketing journey a decade ago were inspired by Team India's triumph on home soil.

"I definitely want to perform really well and win games for India" - Washington Sundar

The former U-19 World Cup member is slowly finding his stride with the national team after straying away from injuries. He was part of Team India's tours of Bangladesh and New Zealand in late 2022, where he performed relatively well.

Stating that he aims to be a match-winner for India on a consistent basis, Sundar said:

"It's a super young team so the energy will be high. Personally, I definitely want to perform really well and win games for India. We've discussed a lot of things and we'll look to execute them in the team."

The all-rounder could not make it into the playing XI for the first T20I against Sri Lanka. The likes of Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel made the cut as spin-bowling all-rounders, with Yuzvendra Chahal acting as the lead spinner.

Is Washington Sundar a right fit for Team India's playing XI in the white-ball formats? Let us know what you think.

