Reacting to recent transfers ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft, Salman Butt suggested that some players decided to end their ties with their respective franchises due to personal biases.

While he didn't name any particular player, it appeared that he targeted Babar Azam for leaving the Karachi Kings because of the team's president Wasim Akram's remarks about him.

The 38-year-old also questioned the need to cut ties with the team if he enjoyed his time with them. Speaking on his YouTube channel on Sunday, November 13, he remarked:

"The major transfers in PSL didn't happen due to cricketing reasons. While someone is unhappy with their franchise, others are upset over their coach's comments on television. It is not professional and has come down to likes and dislikes.

"After being upset, these players left their franchises, but thanked the franchise on Twitter afterwards. These are double standards. If you had such a wonderful time, why did you decide to leave?"

Notably, speaking on a sports show called 'The Pavilion', Wasim Akram revealed that Babar had turned down his request to drop to the No.3 spot in the Karachi Kings' batting order on multiple occasions.

The former Pakistan skipper stated that the batter was adamant about playing as an opener, despite the team's struggles.

Babar Azam to ply trade for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2023

The Karachi Kings traded star batter Babar Azam in exchange for Shoaib Malik and Haider Ali ahead of the eighth season of the PSL.

Babar is the most prolific run-scorer in the history of the competition. The talented batter has amassed 2413 runs in 66 innings and has a fantastic average of 42.33. However, he had a forgettable season as captain of the Karachi side in the previous edition.

Babar and Co. managed just a solitary win out of their 10 fixtures, finishing as wooden spooners. He had a decent season with the bat, mustering 343 runs at an average of 38.11

To all Karachi fans, aap hamare the or hamesha rahayn ge. It's been a wonderful journey with Karachi Kings. Thank you @Salman_ARY bhai, KK management, and players. I am grateful for all the love, support, and lessons and wish you the very best.To all Karachi fans, aap hamare the or hamesha rahayn ge. It's been a wonderful journey with Karachi Kings. Thank you @Salman_ARY bhai, KK management, and players. I am grateful for all the love, support, and lessons and wish you the very best. To all Karachi fans, aap hamare the or hamesha rahayn ge.

The Pakistani skipper took to Twitter to thank the Karachi-based franchise and the team management as he ended his association with them after representing them for six seasons.

