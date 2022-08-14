"If you’re clock-watching at that time, I have to go" - Ian Chappell brings down curtains on long commentating career

Former Australian skipper Ian Chappell has reportedly decided to quit his long career with the media. The 78-year-old has been an influential voice in the commentary box as well as on many cricketing talk shows for almost 40 years and believes it is the right time to hang up his boots.

Chappell also spoke about how this retirement reminded him of the days when he was nearing the end of his playing career. He recalled a moment back in 1980 when he knew he had to bid the game adieu.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald on Sunday, here's what the former Australian great had to say:

"I remember the day when I knew I’d had enough of playing cricket. I looked at the clock and it was five past 11 on a day of play and I thought, ‘S***, if you’re clock-watching at that time, I have to go."

Vikram Sathaye @vikramsathaye Ian Chappell said that If Chris Lynn is denied permission to play in the UAE league by Cricket Australia he should take them to court . Amazing how commentators and ex cricketers can openly express their views in Australia. Ian Chappell said that If Chris Lynn is denied permission to play in the UAE league by Cricket Australia he should take them to court . Amazing how commentators and ex cricketers can openly express their views in Australia.

With Kerry Packer, it was just like a storm: Ian Chappell

Kerry Packer was a huge figure in the media industry and was the founder of the infamous World Series Cricket. Ian Chappell had a healthy relationship with Packer, but also stated that the mood swings of the business tycoon would often put his job in the media industry under a scanner.

Here's what Ian Chappell had to say on how he dealt with Packer:

"Kerry wanted to sack me a couple of times. He used to get the s***s about one-day cricket, because that was his baby … With Kerry it was just like a storm, you’d let it blow over till the next one came."

Rob Keb @circus_1969 Ian Chappell with Kerry Packer in 1979. Ian Chappell with Kerry Packer in 1979. https://t.co/pU2I2uK80Q

Apart from being an absolute stalwart of Australian cricket, Chappell has also been a shrewd observer of the game and at times has had quite controversial and blunt opinions about cricketers. But he will be remembered for his no-nonsense and to-the-point analysis of the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee