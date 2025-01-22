'IIT Baba' makes bizarre claim that he made India win the 2024 T20 World Cup [Watch]

A self-styled godman, one of many who have littered the streets of the 2025 Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj (Allahabad), Uttar Pradesh, has claimed that he helped guide India to win the 2024 T20 World Cup.

The self-anointed guru known as 'IIT Baba', as he allegedly studied in the premier institution, mentioned that he spoke directly to Indian captain Rohit Sharma during the final match against South Africa.

The godman's claim was made all the more ridiculous as he mentioned that he spoke to Sharma via an invisible network, asking him to give the ball to Hardik Pandya. The latter would eventually go on to bowl a brilliant final over.

"Maine kaha, Hardik to ball de bhai, Hardik ko ball de bhai. Rohit Sharma sun hi nahi raha thaa meri. [I told Rohit, give the ball to Hardik (Pandya), give the ball to Hardik. However, he was not listening to me at first]," said the man.

India beat South Africa in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup

India beat South Africa by seven runs in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup played at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. India batted first and put up a par total of 176-7 in 20 overs.

In response, South Africa were going great guns and at one stage seemed like snatching the game away from the Indians. However, Hardik Pandya snapped up the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen (52), which made the game more equal.

However, the even more dangerous David Miller was still at large, and the game seemed to be in SA's favor. Pandya, entrusted by skipper Rohit Sharma to bowl the final bowler, did his job to perfection.

Miller eventually lofted the first ball of the final to Suryakumar Yadav at long off, who pulled off one of the finest catches seen in international cricket and paved the way for an Indian victory.

