The Gulf Giants, on Thursday, January 19, displaced Dubai Capitals from the top of the points table in the 2023 edition of the International League T20. They defeated the Capitals by 101 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

James Vince became the Player of the Match after he scored 76 runs off 48 balls with the help of four fours and as many sixes. On the back of his knock, the Giants racked up 181 for six on the board.

Thereafter, the Giants restricted the Capitals to 80 in 14.3 overs. David Wiese and Chris Jordan picked up three wickets apiece to break the backbone of the Capitals’ batting lineup. Fast bowler Richard Gleeson also impressed with two wickets, including that of Robin Uthappa.

ILT20 2023 Most Runs List

James Vince is in a league of his own as he is the leading run-scorer in the tournament by a country mile. In three matches, the England batter has scored 224 runs at an average of 112 and a strike rate of 151.35 with three half-centuries and a top score of an unbeaten 83 to his name.

Alex Hales of the Desert Vipers is second on the list as he has garnered 147 runs from two games at an average of 147 and a strike-rate of 148.48 with two half-centuries. Robin Uthappa and Muhammad Waseem are the other two batters with over 100 runs in the league.

ILT20 2023 Most Wickets List

Chris Jordan of the Gulf Giants has replaced Imran Tahir as the leading wicket-taker of the championship. The fast bowler has picked up six wickets from three matches at a decent economy rate of 7.68.

David Wiese, Sanchit Sharma and Rehan Ahmed also have five wickets apiece to their names. Dwayne Bravo and Imran Tahir for the MI Emirates have also impressed.

