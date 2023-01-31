ILT20 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Match 22

The Dubai Capitals defeated Sunil Narine’s Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by seven wickets in the 22nd match of the ILT20 2023 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday, January 30.

Despite the victory, the Capitals remained in fifth place in the points table and their net run rate of -0.464 isn’t among the best by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, two out of their three wins have come against the Knight Riders, who have had a forgettable run thus far in the championship.

The Abu Dhabi Knights Riders are yet to register their first win and are placed at the bottom of the standings with one point in their kitty and a net run rate of -2.387.

They have already been knocked out of the competition and are assured of finishing as cellar dwellers even if they beat the MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors in their last two matches.

Dubai Capitals keep Abu Dhabi Knight Riders winless in ILT20 2023

The Dubai Capitals had it relatively easy against the Knight Riders. After opting to field first, they restricted their opponents to 149 for the loss of nine wickets. Barring Joe Clarke, who scored 52 off 27 balls, none of the top or middle-order batters could make an impact.

Skipper Narine scored 23 runs off 13 deliveries while batting at No.9 to give his team’s score some sort of respectability. Adam Zampa was the pick of the bowlers for the Capitals, finishing with figures of 4-0-16-3. Hazrat Luqman and Akif Raja picked up two wickets apiece. Fred Klaasen failed to make a breakthrough, but with figures of 4-1-15-0, he was the most economical bowler for his team.

The Dubai Capitals chased down the target with 14 balls to spare. George Munsey and Niroshan Dickwella laid out the platform with a 59-run stand for the opening wicket. Munsey scored 57 and guided his team through to victory.

Poll : 0 votes