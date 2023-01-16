ILT20 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants Match 5

The Gulf Giants on Monday, January 16, defeated the Dubai Capitals by six wickets in Match No.5 of the International League T20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

With the victory, James Vince’s men rose to the top of the league table with two wins in two matches. The Dubai Capitals, on the other hand, dropped to fourth place in the points table.

Gulf Giants pull off massive win in ILT20 2023

After being put in to bat first, the Capitals racked up a big score of 182 for the loss of eight wickets. Robin Uthappa was the star of the show, scoring 79 runs off 46 balls with the help of 10 fours and two sixes.

Although Joe Root scored only six runs, he was involved in a crucial partnership of 71 runs off 7.2 overs with Uthappa. Skipper Rovman Powell threw his bat around to rack up 38 runs off 25 balls with three sixes and a four.

Sikandar Raza, who has had a dream run in the T20 format since the start of 2022, chipped in with a handy 19-ball 30 with two fours and as many sixes. Hazrat Luqman hit a four and a six to take the Capitals past the 180-run mark.

Fast bowler Richard Gleeson was the pick of the bowlers for the Giants as he finished with impressive figures of 4-0-22-2. Leg spinner Rehan Ahmed took three scalps and gave away only 28 runs.

The Giants got off to a solid start in their run-chase after James Vince and Rehan put on 43 runs for the first wicket in 5.3 overs. Mujeeb Ur Rahman gave the Capitals their first breakthrough after dismissing Rehan, who scored a quick-fire 17-ball 28.

Ollie Pope perished for a duck, but Vince carried on and made his start count. Vince and Gerhard Erasmus had a match-winning partnership of 107 runs in 59 balls.

Erasmus completed his half-century in 27 balls before getting run out at the non-striker’s end. Vince remained unbeaten and guided his side home with an 83 run knock.

