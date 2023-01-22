ILT20 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Match 13

The Dubai Capitals, led by Rovman Powell, got back to winning ways in the inaugural edition of ILT20 after beating Kieron Pollard’s MI Cape Town by 16 runs on Sunday, January 22 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Capitals also moved into the fourth spot in the points, pushing down Moeen Ali’s Sharjah Warriors, and have a net run rate of -0.766.

The Emirates, on the other hand, tasted their first defeat of the tournament after three wins on the trot against the Warriors and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Capitals ease past Emirates in ILT20 2023

After being sent in to bat first, the Capitals notched a colossal score of 222 for the loss of three wickets. Robin Uthappa and Joe Root set the platform by putting on 78 runs for the opening wicket. Although the right-hander Uthappa came out after scoring 26, Root threw the kitchen sink at everything to score 82 runs off 54 balls with eight fours and three sixes.

However, it was skipper Powell who was the star performer for his team. Powell agonizingly missed out on scoring a century, but made sure that his team posted a massive target for the Emirates to chase down.

Powell smoked 97 runs off 41 balls with 10 sixes and four fours before opposition skipper Pollard accounted for his wicket.

The Emirates got off to a shaky start after Will Smeed, Muhammad Waseem and Nicholas Pooran got out cheaply. After the powerplay, the required run rate was up 14, which climbed to around 18 in the next five overs.

Pollard scored 86 runs off 38 balls with eight fours and six sixes, but his efforts went in vain. Najibullah Zadran, who was exceptional against the Knights, threw his bat around to score 30 off nine balls, but to no avail.

