ILT20 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Sharjah Warriors vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Match 28

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders finished their campaign in the inaugural ILT20 2023 with a victory over Moeen Ali’s Sharjah Warriors on Saturday, February 4 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. ADKR won the match by five wickets.

The Sunil Narine-led side marked their presence at the bottom of the ILT20 table with three points and a net run rate of -1.784. The other point they got came through an abandoned match against the Gulf Giants, who have already made their way through to the next round.

The Warriors, on the other hand, are placed fourth with seven points and a net run rate of -0.399. However, with the Dubai Capitals breathing down their necks, the Warriors don’t have much room for error from here on.

Knight Riders sign off win a win in ILT20 2023

After being put in to bat first, the Warriors could only put up a score of 130 for the loss of nine wickets in 20 overs. Tom Kohler-Cadmore was their standout batter after he scored 46 runs off 40 balls with three sixes and two fours.

Chris Benjamin scored 24* off 18 with two fours and a six, helping the Warriors go past the 120-run mark. Dawid Malan, skipper Moeen and Marcus Stoinis failed to make an impact.

Matiullah Khan picked up two wickets for the Knights. Akeal Hosein, Marchant de Lange, Sabir Rao and Sunil Narine got one wicket apiece. Narine was exceptional as he gave away only 14 runs at an economy rate of 3.50.

The Knights chased the target down with 20 balls to spare. Joe Clarke and Paul Stirling laid the platform in the run-chase with a 86-run opening stand. While Stirling got out after scoring 39 off 36, Joe Clarke smashed his way to a 32-ball 54 with seven fours and two sixes.

