ILT20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants (Updated) ft. James Vince and Fazalhaq Farooqi

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders secured a six-wicket win against Desert Vipers in the third game of the ILT20 2024 while MI Emirates defeated Gulf Giants by 18 runs in the fourth match of the season.

Moving into the details of the third game, Desert Vipers posted a total of 164/8 in 20 overs. Adam Hose smashed the top score of 45 runs off 30 balls in the middle-order. Ali Khan was wrecker-in-chief, as he bagged a three-wicket haul for Knight Riders.

Knight Riders finished off the game in just 17.4 overs with Andries Gous scoring an unbeaten 95 off just 50 balls with five fours and seven sixes. He received decent support from Michael-Kyle Pepper with 36 runs.

As far as the fourth match is concerned, MI Emirates racked up a total of 179/5 in 20 overs. Captain Nicholas Pooran amassed 51 runs off 28 balls with three fours and four sixes. Chris Jordan picked up two wickets for the Giants.

In response, the Gulf Giants collapsed from 96/2 in 11.5 overs to 161/9 in 20 overs. Captain James Vince (52) and Jamie Overton (41) fought valiantly for the Giants but their efforts went in vain. Fazalhaq Farooqi bagged a four-wicket haul for MI Emirates.

In that context, let’s take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing ILT20 2024.

ILT20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 JM Vince (GG) 2 2 0 97 52 48.5 78 124.35 - 1 - 10 3 2 AGS Gous (ADKR) 1 1 1 95 95* - 50 190 - 1 - 5 7 3 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (DC)"]">Rahmanullah Gurbaz (DC) 1 1 0 81 81 81 39 207.69 - 1 - 8 4 4 N Pooran (MIE) 2 2 0 72 51 36 51 141.17 - 1 - 4 5 5 Muhammad Waseem (MIE) 2 2 0 70 51 35 44 159.09 - 1 - 2 6 6 TH David (MIE) 2 2 1 68 41* 68 37 183.78 - - - 2 7 7 JL Smith (GG) 2 2 0 59 42 29.5 31 190.32 - - - 4 5 8 ADS Fletcher (MIE) 2 2 0 58 30 29 56 103.57 - - - 5 3 9 J Charles (SW) 1 1 0 57 57 57 38 150 - 1 - 6 3 10 J Fraser-McGurk (DC) 1 1 0 54 54 54 25 216 - 1 - 4 4

James Vince moved up from fifth to top spot in the most runs list with 97 runs from two innings. Andries Gous has jumped to the second spot after his 95-run knock. Rahmanullah Gurbaz slipped from the top to the third position with 81 runs.

Nicholas Pooran is at fourth position, scoring 72 runs while Muhammad Waseem slipped from fourth to fifth position with 70 runs to his name.

Tim David (68) and Jamie Smith (59) are at the next two positions respectively. Andre Fletcher (58) moved up from 10th to eighth spot while Johnson Charles (57) and Jake Fraser McGurk (54) descended from second and third ranks to ninth and 10th slots respectively.

ILT20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Fazalhaq Farooqi (MIE) 2 2 48 8 - 64 5 4/25 12.8 8 9.6 1 - 2 M Theekshana (SW) 1 1 24 4 - 15 4 4/15 3.75 3.75 6 1 - 3 TA Boult (MIE) 2 2 48 8 - 62 4 2/23 15.5 7.75 12 - - 4 J Overton (GG) 2 2 48 8 - 70 4 3/29 17.5 8.75 12 - - 5 CJ Jordan (GG) 2 2 48 8 - 83 4 2/35 20.75 10.37 12 - - 6 Sikandar Raza (DC)"]">Sikandar Raza (DC) 1 1 24 4 - 21 3 3/21 7 5.25 8 - - 7 Ali Khan (ADKR) 1 1 24 4 - 29 3 3/29 9.66 7.25 8 - - 8 JO Holder (DC) 1 1 24 4 - 36 3 3/36 12 9 8 - - 9 TS Mills (DV) 1 1 22 3.4 - 21 2 2/21 10.5 5.72 11 - - 10 SP Narine (ADKR) 1 1 24 4 - 23 2 2/23 11.5 5.75 12 - -

MIE pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi propelled from 13th to top spot in the ILT20 Most Wickets list with five wickets. Maheesh Theekshana slid from top to second rank with four scalps at 3.75. Trent Boult ascended from fifth to third spot, picking up four wickets at 15.5.

Jamie Overton (4) has secured fourth position at 17.5 while Chris Jordan (4) jumped from sixth to fifth place. Sikandar Raza slid from second to sixth spot having picked up three wickets at an average of seven. Ali Khan and Jason Holder are next with three wicket each to their name. Tymal Mills (2) and Sunil Narine (2) have occupied ninth and 10th positions at an average of 10.5 and 11.5 respectively.

