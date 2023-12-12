ILT20 granted List-A status by the ICC ahead of 2nd season

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) based International League T20 (ILT20) has been granted List-A status by the International Cricket Council (ICC) ahead of its second season, scheduled for 2024.

As a result, The six-team league has become the first associate nation-run franchise tournament to achieve this feat. Following the newly awarded List-A status, the competition is now officially recognized as a T20 tournament by the ICC. It will be handed an official status as well, much like the rest of the franchise leagues across the globe.

The league conducted its first-ever season in 2023, where the James Vince-led Gulf Giants emerged as winners. Out of the six franchises, three had IPL franchise ownership, in the form of MI Emirates, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, and the Dubai Capitals.

"Earning the List A status is a major milestone for the DP World International League T20. We would like to thank the ICC for the acknowledgment. The recognition is a clear indication of the strength and stature of our league," David White, chief executive of the ILT20, said.

“The DP World ILT20 has already made a big impact and the List A recognition is a real boost for all our stakeholders as we gear towards Season 2. The cricket fans are in for a real treat not only in the UAE but around the world once action begins on Friday, 19 January," the chief executive added.

The franchises announced their list of retained and released players on July 10, 2023.

ILT20 season 2 is scheduled to begin from January 19 onwards

The second season of the UAE-based competition will face a stern clash from the likes of the Big Bash League, SA20, and the Bangladesh Premier League.

Occupying the window at the start of the year, the 2024 edition of ILT20 will take place from January 19 to February 17. The Dubai International Stadium is slated to hold the final for the second season running.

However, there will be no lack of star power, with players keen to take on as much T20 cricket as possible, with the T20 World Cup scheduled in July.

Does the ILT20 have the potential to be among the top three franchise-based leagues in the world? Let us know what you think.