ILT20 Live Telecast in India: When and where to watch the tournament?

After a successful first season, the Emirates Cricket Board is all set for the second edition of the International League T20 (ILT20), starting on January 19. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, and the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi are the three finalized venues for the upcoming season.

A total of six teams will participate in the tournament - Desert Vipers, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Sharjah Warriors, Dubai Capitals, MI Emirates, and Gulf Giants. Giants won the inaugural edition after defeating Desert Vipers by seven wickets in the grand finale.

Sunil Narine will lead the Knight Riders, while Colin Munro will captain the Desert Vipers, with David Warner taking the leadership duties of Dubai Capitals. Gulf Giants will be led by explosive batter James Vince, while MI Emirates will be guided by dashing all-rounder Kieron Pollard. Tom Kohler Cadmore will take over the captaincy duties of the Sharjah Warriors.

Close to 200 international, uncapped, and domestic cricketers will take part in the month-long competition. It would be an exciting opportunity for budding cricketers and local talent to rub their shoulders with experienced stars.

ILT20 2024: When to watch?

Each team will play the other sides twice in a double round-robin format in the league stage, commencing from January 19 to February 11.

The top two ranked sides will lock horns in the first qualifier, while the third and fourth-ranked sides will clash in the Eliminator.

The losing team from Qualifier 1 and the winning side from the Eliminator will then cross swords in the second qualifier. The winning teams from the first and second qualifiers will subsequently take on each other in the grand finale on February 17.

ILT20 2024: Where to watch?

The second season of ILT20 can be watched by cricket aficionados all across the world on different streaming and broadcast platforms. Take a look below at the country-wise platforms list where fans can watch and enjoy the exciting season edition.

ILT20 2024 Live Streaming details and channel list:

India: Zee5 App or website (Streaming) Zee TV, Zee TV HD, Sony Six, Sony Six HD (Broadcasting)

Zee Cinema, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Cinema Anmol (Hindi). And Pictures HD, Zee Zest, Zee Zest HD, And Flix, And Flix HD (English). Zee Bangla (Bengali), Zee Tamil (Tamil), Zee Cinemalu HD (Telugu), Zee Ganga (Bhojpuri)

Bangladesh: Ghazi TV

Sri Lanka: Supreme TV, Sony Six, Sony Six HD

UK: Sky Sports Cricket

USA: Willow TV

Pakistan: A Sport, Geo Super

Australia: Fox Sport, Tapmad TV, Channel 9

South Africa: Supersport

MENA: Tapmad TV

Caribbean: Flow Sports

New Zealand: Sky Sports NZ

Canada: Willow TV

Nepal: Sony Six (Sim TV Nepal, Net TV Nepal)

Maldives: Sonysix (MediaNet)

