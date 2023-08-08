“Imagine Thala joining him” - Fans react as Ravindra Jadeja impresses with his dance moves in US during vacation

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is currently on vacation in the US with his family. He seems to be having a great time enjoying his break. On Monday, August 7, his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) shared a video of the cricketer performing some impressive dance moves on a street in the US.

The 34-year-old was part of the Indian team for the two Test matches against West Indies during which he scored 37* and 61. The versatile cricketer also featured in the three-match ODI series. Jadeja picked up three wickets in the first ODI in Barbados and registered scores of 16*, 10, and 8* in the three games.

On Monday, CSK shared a clip of Jadeja performing a dance on the streets in the US on their Instagram handle.

The video was shared with the caption:

“When life gives you Mondays, vibe like JADDU! 🕺🥳.”

There were a number of interesting reactions to Jadeja’s impressive dance moves. One user commented:

“Imagine Thala joining him."

“Jaddu is the only happiest cricketer this year,” another added.

Another fan posted a cheeky comment on the video and wrote:

“Sir jadaja enjoyed performance of axar patel 😂.”

Below are some other reactions to Jadeja’s dance video:

“Ravindra jadeja after India losses to west indies 😂😂 for not select him in team.”

“After India's 2 consecutive lose sir jaddu be like aur rest de do senior players ko.”

“Ye aisa khiladi hai jo last 2 gendo me puri match chheen leta hai opposite team se😍.”

Jadeja disagreed with Kapil Dev over current cricketers being arrogant

At a press conference ahead of the third ODI against West Indies at the start of the month, Jadeja rejected claims made by the legendary Kapil Dev, who felt that the current cricketers have become arrogant due to money.

Responding to Kapil’s statement, Jadeja countered:

“I didn’t know when he said this. I don’t search too many things on social media. Everyone has their own opinion. It’s nothing like that. Everybody is enjoying their game and working hard. Players are not taking their place in the team for granted. Whenever they are getting chances, they are giving their 100 percent and trying to win games for India.”

Meanwhile, Team India are 0-2 down in the five-match T20I series against West Indies. The third match will be played in Guyana on Tuesday, August 8.