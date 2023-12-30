"Imam-ul-Haq does not have any strokes" - Salman Butt wants Pakistan to drop the opening batter for 3rd Test vs Australia

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt feels the Asian side should consider bringing in 21-year-old opening batter Saim Ayub to the team. He reckons the youngster should replace Imam-ul-Haq for the upcoming third and final Test of the ongoing series against Australia.

Australia secured a 79-run victory in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The Men in Green failed to chase down a 317-run target in the fourth inning. Imam performed underwhelmingly in both innings, registering scores of 10 and 12.

About the southpaw's batting exploits, Salman Butt said that the batter doesn't have any attacking shots in his arsenal. The cricketer-turned-expert said in his latest YouTube video:

"He can be replaced by Saim Ayub for the last Test. From what I have seen, Imam-ul-Haq does not have any strokes. There are no run-scoring shots at all. The only shot he plays is the flick. He won't go for the ball, considering that he struggled with short balls even in India."

Skipper Shan Masood was the top performer with the bat for Pakistan in the run chase, scoring 60 runs off 71 balls. Salman Butt suggested that the batter needs to convert his half-centuries into big scores.

He also pointed out how Masood erred by continuing his counterattacking approach against Pat Cummins, adding:

"With the command and control he has shown with the bat, I want to see him score a big hundred. He could have hit a century this time as he looked very comfortable at the crease. When you are playing really well, and then the opposition captain comes to bowl, who is equally good, you need to change your momentum. He is mature enough to know these things."

Pakistan were bowled out for 237 in their second innings. Pat Cummins was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, finishing with a stunning five-wicket haul.

"Everyone talks about Ben Stokes, but it is Pat Cummins who has done wonders" - Salman Butt on Australian captain's leadership

Salman Butt reserved high praise for Australia captain Pat Cummins, highlighting how the pacer has done an incredible job while being at the helm of the team.

He mentioned that Cummins has never shied away from taking responsibility and helped his team achieve massive success across formats, saying:

"Pat Cummins has Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, but he comes to bowl himself when Australia are desperate for a wicket. His spells have been the turning point of this series. Taking that responsibility is something that makes him a great leader.

"Everyone talks about Ben Stokes, but it is Pat Cummins who has done wonders despite having limited resources."

It is worth mentioning that under Cummins' leadership, Australia won the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup earlier this year.

The third and final Test between Australia and Pakistan will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, commencing on January 3.

