IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, Match 18

A total of six matches were played in the third round of the IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024 on Thursday, February 22. The teams batting first and second, won three matches each.

Zimbabwe defeated the United States of America by three wickets in the 13th match after chasing down the target of 289 runs. Australia chased down the target of 188 runs against Canada in 32.2 overs with seven wickets in hand in the 14th match.

England won the 15th match against Namibia by eight wickets after chasing down the target of 165 runs in just 23 overs. South Africa recorded a victory in the 16th match against the UAE by a huge margin of 156 runs.

India won the 17th game of the tournament against Wales by 31 runs after posting a total of 213 runs for the loss of eight wickets. New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka in the 18th match by 65 runs.

Australia and England have maintained their unbeaten run and occupy the first two places in Group A. They have a net run rate of +2.3020 and +2.0641, respectively. Canada have managed two wins in three matches and are in third place with a net run rate of -0.4350.

Here’s a look at the updated Group A standings:

Ranks Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR PTS NRR 1 AUSTRALIA OVER-40S 3 3 0 0 0 6 2.302 2 ENGLAND OVER-40S 3 3 0 0 0 6 2.0641 3 CANADA OVER-40S 3 2 1 0 0 4 -0.435 4 ZIMBABWE OVER-40S 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.366 5 USA OVER-40S 3 0 3 0 0 0 -1.3852 6 NAMIBIA OVER-40S 3 0 3 0 0 0 -2.2574

Zimbabwe, the USA, and Namibia are still in the last three places in the points tally. Zimbabwe have won one out of three matches, while the USA and Namibia are yet to record their first victory.

New Zealand and South Africa are still in the first two places in Group B with three wins in three matches. They have a net run rate of +2.8074 and +2.1992, respectively.

Here’s a look at the updated Group B standings:

Ranks Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR PTS NRR 1 NEW ZEALAND OVER-40S 3 3 0 0 0 6 2.8074 2 SOUTH AFRICA OVER-40S 3 3 0 0 0 6 2.1992 3 INDIA OVER-40S 3 2 1 0 0 4 0.0815 4 SRI LANKA OVER-40S 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.413 5 UAE OVER-40S 3 0 3 0 0 0 -2.0834 6 WALES OVER-40S 3 0 3 0 0 0 -2.8033

India moved to third place from fourth with two wins in three matches and have a Net Run Rate of 0.0815. Sri Lanka have slipped to fourth place from third and have won one of three matches.

The UAE and Wales are still in the last two places and are yet to record their first victory. They have a Net Run Rate of -2.0834 and -2.8033, respectively.

India overcome Wales despite Paul Hitchcott's five-wicket haul

In Group A, Australia, England, and Zimbabwe won their matches. Canada elected to bat against Australia and posted 187 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Australia chased down the target of 188 runs in 32.2 overs with seven wickets in hand. Cos Beadle scored 74 runs off 76 deliveries and won the Player of the Match award.

England defeated Namibia in a low-scoring encounter after chasing down the target of 165 runs in 23 overs with eight wickets in hand. Zimbabwe chased down the target of 289 runs against the USA to record their first victory of the season.

New Zealand, South Africa, and India were victorious in Group B. New Zealand and South Africa are still undefeated in the tournament and have defeated Sri Lanka and the UAE, respectively.

Wales elected to bowl against India and India posted a total of 213 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 45 overs. Paul Hitchcott was the pick of the bowlers for Wales and took five wickets for 25 runs in nine overs. Wales could make only 182 runs for the loss of nine wickets and lost the match by 31 runs. Hitchcott won Player of the Match award.

