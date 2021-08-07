"Important that India pick up three wickets before England take the lead" - Deep Dasgupta 

Former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta believes India's first-innings performance has given them the edge against England in the first Test at Trent Bridge. The visitors amassed a vital 95-run lead courtesy of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja's fifties and valuable contributions from the lower order.

India, however, failed to find a breakthrough in the 11 overs that they were able to bowl before rain brought an end to the third day's play. England's opening pair of Dom Sibley and Rory Burns negotiated a tricky spell to ensure the hosts walked off with all the 10 wickets in hand.

That's about it on Day 3⃣ of the first #ENGvIND Test at Trent Bridge!



Rain has cut short the day's play, with England moving to 2⃣5⃣/0⃣ - trailing #TeamIndia by 7⃣0⃣ runs.



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/TrX6JMzP9A pic.twitter.com/vNIfN11KqP — BCCI (@BCCI) August 6, 2021

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Dasgupta said it was important for India to claim at least three wickets before England start building their lead. As of now, the hosts are still trailing by 70 runs in the second innings.

"I think India are slightly ahead in the contest, 55-45 at the moment. They have a lead of 70 runs and there is just a collapse around the corner in this England batting unit," Dasgupta said. "But on Day 4 it is important that India take three wickets before England take the lead. If only one or two wickets fall when England take the lead, then chasing 180-200 in the final innings can be very tricky in the fourth innings."

Bowling around the wicket to left-handers should not be Mohammed Shami's first option: Deep Dasgupta

Dasgupta also noted the recent trend of right-arm bowlers bowling around the wicket to left-handed batsmen. While Dasgupta is not against the ploy, he feels that only a certain set of bowlers should be entrusted with the task.

The former wicket-keeper batsman noted how Mohammad Shami can attack both edges of the bat given his straight arm action and tendency to bowl from close to the stumps. According to Dasgupta, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma are better equipped to bowl from around the wicket due to the angle they use.

"It is a common instance nowadays that the right-arm bowlers are switching to around the wicket for the left-handed batsmen. For instance, Mohammad Shami bowls close to the wicket with straight arm action," he added. "He can attack both edges. While around the wicket can be an option, it should not be the first option. Bumrah and Ishant's action enables them to bowl from around the wicket."

