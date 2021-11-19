"It is important that we keep our expectations reasonable" - Gautam Gambhir on Team India under Rahul Dravid

Former India opening batter Gautam Gambhir is optimistic about Team India's chances with Rahul Dravid at the helm. But at the same time, he doesn't want everyone to go overboard with their expectations.

Dravid started his coaching stint with a win as the Men in Blue overcame New Zealand in the first T20I of a three-match series in Jaipur.

BCCI @BCCI



Fans in Ranchi welcomed It was time for goodbye Jaipur & hello Ranchi 👋Fans in Ranchi welcomed #TeamIndia with smiles on the eve of the 2nd @Paytm #INDvNZ T20I 🙂👍 It was time for goodbye Jaipur & hello Ranchi 👋Fans in Ranchi welcomed #TeamIndia with smiles on the eve of the 2nd @Paytm #INDvNZ T20I 🙂👍 https://t.co/0I9hmBtXFX

Rahul Dravid took over the coaching reins from Ravi Shastri, whose contract expired after the T20 World Cup in the UAE. Dravid rose through the coaching ranks with a notable spell with the Indian youth setup.

While speaking to Sports Tak, Gambhir said:

"See, I hope and pray that this era is a good one for Indian cricket, but it is important that we also keep our expectations reasonable. It is not like everything will be changed in the matter of a single day or a single series. But, the experience Rahul Dravid has with Rohit Sharma's calmness, and if Dravid shares his experience and his discipline when he was a member of the team as a player and manages to put that work ethic into the squad, no doubt this era will be good since Dravid has experience playing at the big stages."

Rahul Dravid coached a second-string Indian team during their tour of Sri Lanka earlier this year. The team won the ODI series before losing the T20I series following a COVID outbreak in the bio-bubble.

Dravid can carve a legacy by ending India's ICC title drought

While India have proven their mettle in bilateral series over the last decade, they have been unable to translate that form into ICC tournaments. Rahul Dravid has a huge pool of talented players to pick from and assemble a team that can go all the way in an ICC tournament.

With three ICC events coming up in consecutive years, he can carve his legacy as the coach of the Indian side in the best way possible.

BCCI @BCCI



Head Coach Rahul Dravid has a close look at the wicket.



#INDvNZ @Paytm 🎥 What does the pitch have in store? 🤔 #TeamIndia Head Coach Rahul Dravid has a close look at the wicket. 🎥 What does the pitch have in store? 🤔#TeamIndia Head Coach Rahul Dravid has a close look at the wicket. #INDvNZ @Paytm https://t.co/cpK86uj51v

ALSO READ Article Continues below

He will be on the lookout to seal his first series win as permanent head coach of the Indian team as they step out to face the Blackcaps in the second T20I of the series in Ranchi on Friday.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava