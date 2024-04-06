"In my book there is no forgiveness" - Ramiz Raja on Mohammad Amir's potential return to Pakistan side for T20 World Cup 2024

Former Pakistan opening batter Ramiz Raja has given his take on left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir's potential return to international cricket. The former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman stated that the veteran fast bowler deserves no forgiveness from his side and recalled the criticism faced from the media at that time.

Amir was one of the three cricketers involved in the spot-fixing, bowling no-balls deliberately, during the England tour of 2010, along with Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif. The trio were subject to prison sentences and lengthy bans from international cricket. While the new-ball bowler returned to international cricket in 2016 and delivered some eye-catching performances, he couldn't fix his spot in the side.

Speaking at a private news channel, Ramiz underlined that he would disown his son if he were to engage in such activities.

"My opinion on this is very simple. While sympathy may exist for him [Amir], in my book there is no forgiveness. If God forbid my son was to engage in such actions, I would disown him. I remember the time when these players did fixing because I was doing commentary at Lord's [cricket ground]. People hated me because I was being identified with the fixers, in their opinion, and I can never forget the criticism we faced in media."

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020, citing 'mental torture from the PCB'. However, in a recent statement on his official account on X, the left-arm seamer announced his comeback for the upcoming T20 World Cup. He is also among the players in the camp in Kakul organized by the PCB for fitness purposes.

Mohammad Amir last played for Pakistan in August 2020

Mohammad Amir (Image Credits: Twitter)

The 31-year-old, meanwhile, last donned the green jersey in August 2020 during a T20I against England. Overall, he has played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 50 T20Is, collectively picking up 259 scalps. His best performance after returning to international cricket was during the 2017 Champions Trophy final when he thwarted India's top-order on Pakistan's way to a 180-run win.

The Punjab-born cricketer's experience of playing in the CPL will come in handy for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

