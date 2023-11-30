“In first 10 overs, there should be nine fielders inside 30-yard circle” - Gautam Gambhir suggests rule changes to make ODI cricket interesting

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has suggested some rule changes to ODI cricket which, he believes, could make the format interesting. According to him, the version of one-day cricket, in its present shape, is very boring.

While the 2023 ODI World Cup in India was a huge success, concerns remain over the future of the format in international cricket, with the immense popularity of T20Is constantly threatening its existence.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Gambhir admitted that current rules, which are heaving loaded in favor of batters, have made ODI cricket extremely boring. Stating that immediate modifications are needed to keep interest in the format alive, he even suggested a couple of rule changes.

The former India batter believes that there should be four powerplays in ODI cricket and they should be divided around the 50 overs. Elaborating on his idea, he explained:

“In the first 10 overs, there should be nine fielders inside the 30-yard circle. This number should be five for the next 20 overs. From overs 31-40, there should be four fielders inside and from 41-50 only three. Spinners can then be used in the last 10 overs as six fielders are on the boundary.”

Suggesting another interesting change, he opined that two new balls should be used only for the first 20 overs after which the bowling captain must choose one of the two.

“Start with two new balls, but only till 20 overs. After 20 overs, tell the captain to choose one of the two balls and use that one for the next 30 overs. This will aid finger spinners and bowlers will get reverse swing as well,” the 42-year-old added.

A lot of former cricketers have criticized the use of two new balls in one-day cricket as they feel it gives batters too much of an advantage.

“No fun in playing bilateral series” - Gambhir wants triangular and quadrangular series' to return

Apart from change in rules, Gambhir also batted for the return of triangular and quadrangular series’. According to the former cricketer, there is not much fun in bilateral series’.

“I loved it. Tri-series and quadrangular series were fun. There is no fun in playing bilateral series. You are just playing against one opposition four-five times. Imagine playing seven-eight ODIs where India, Australia and England are playing or India, Australia, New Zealand,” he said.

“Every day brings a new challenge. It is like a mini-competition. Triangular and quadrangular series' need to come back,” Gambhir concluded.

Tri-series tournaments were a regular feature of international cricket in the 90s and early 2000s, but the advent of the T20I format has put such events on the backburner.