In-form Shubman Gill falls cheaply for 16 to a fine catch by Jamie Smith on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

Indian captain Shubman Gill fell for 16 to England pacer Chris Woakes on Day 2 of the third England versus India Test match at Lord's on Friday, July 11. The pacer induced an outside edge in the 34th over of the innings, and gloveman Jamie Smith, who was standing up to the stumps, took a fine catch.

It was a wicket that England desperately needed after Gill had made a century in each innings at Edgbaston. The hosts had decided to bring Smith up to the stumps to keep Gill inside the crease, and the ploy worked with his dismissal for a sub-par score.

Shubman Gill had put on 33 runs for the third wicket with KL Rahul after Karun Nair had failed to convert yet another start in the series into a big score. He fell for 40, as Joe Root took a stunning one-handed catch off Ben Stokes.

The catch helped Root overtake Rahul Dravid (210) for the most number of catches taken by a non-wicketkeeper in Test history. The 34-year-old broke the record in his 156th Test match.

Earlier in the day, Root had overtaken the Indian legend's tally of Test hundreds, when he brought up his 37th Test hundred on the first ball of the day.

KL Rahul holds key after Shubman Gill's departure as India begin rebuild in first innings at Lord's

The dismissal of Shubman Gill meant that the onus was now on KL Rahul and the rest of the batters to rebuild the innings. The Karnataka batter has looked steady, showing good defensive technique and bringing out his pristine cover drive as and when the bowlers overpitched on a good batting surface.

Rahul made a hundred in the first innings at Lord's in 2021, which played an important role in India's win by 151 runs. He has started the 2025 tour on a positive note, making 137 in the second innings at Headingley and 55 in the second innings at Edgbaston.

Rishabh Pant, who did not keep wickets on Day 2, walked out to bat to join Rahul in the middle. At the time of writing, India were 128/3 after 37 overs, still trailing by 259 runs.

