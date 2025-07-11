Joe Root takes one-handed stunner to dismiss Karun Nair and break massive record on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

England’s Joe Root pulled off a sensational one-handed catch in the slips to dismiss India’s Karun Nair on Day 2 (Friday, July 11) of the third Test. Lord’s Cricket Ground in London is serving as the venue for the third of the five-match series.

Ad

The breakthrough came on the second delivery of the 21st over in India’s first innings. England skipper Ben Stokes bowled a short-of-a-length delivery that angled in before nipping away off the surface, leaving Nair squared up.

As Nair tried to defend, the ball caught the outside edge of his bat. Positioned at first slip, Joe Root reacted brilliantly, diving to his left to complete a stunning one-handed catch.

With this grab, Joe Root took his overall tally to 211 outfield catches, surpassing former India batter Rahul Dravid’s long-standing record of 210.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, Nair once again fell short of converting a promising start into a substantial score, departing for 40 off 62 deliveries, which included four boundaries. His wicket left the visitors at 74/2 after 20.2 overs.

KL Rahul looks steady as in-form Shubman Gill joins him after England posted 387 in their first innings on the back of Joe Root's century

England resumed Day 2 of the third Test at 251/4 after 83 overs, with Joe Root on 99 and Ben Stokes on 39. Root brought up his 37th Test century with a boundary off the very first delivery of the day.

Ad

However, Jasprit Bumrah quickly shifted the momentum in India’s favor by dismantling Stokes for 44 in the third over of the morning. The Indian spearhead struck again in his next over, dismissing Root for 104. He then sent Chris Woakes back for a golden duck on consecutive balls, reducing England to 271/7.

Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse rescued the innings with a crucial 84-run partnership for the eighth wicket. The former scored 51 off 56 balls, while Carse contributed 56 off 83 deliveries. Bumrah finished as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 5/74 in 27 overs, as England were eventually bowled out for 387 in 112.3 overs.

Ad

In response, India suffered an early setback as Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for 13. It came as Jofra Archer made an immediate impact in his first over on his return to Test cricket after four years.

KL Rahul and Karun Nair then steadied the innings, stitching together a 61-run stand for the second wicket before the latter was dismissed by Stokes for 40. At the time of writing, the visitors were 80/2 after 24 overs, with KL on 25 and Shubman Gill on two.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news