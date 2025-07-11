Jasprit Bumrah uproots Ben Stokes’ off stump with a beauty as India strike early on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah delivered a crucial blow by removing England captain Ben Stokes early on Day 2 (Friday, July 11) of the third Test in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The match is being played at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

The southpaw hammered a boundary off the first delivery of the 86th over. However, on the very next ball, Bumrah, bowling from round the wicket, sent down a length delivery outside off that jagged back in sharply. It pierced through Stokes’ defense and knocked the top of off stump out of the ground.

Watch the video of the dismissal here:

The England skipper scored 44 runs off 110 deliveries, including four boundaries. His dismissal left the hosts at 260/5 after 85.2 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah bags three quick wickets to put India on top on Day 2 of the 3rd Test

After choosing to bat first in the third Test at Lord’s, England ended Day 1 at 251/4 after 83 overs, with Joe Root unbeaten on 99 and Ben Stokes on 39. Root brought up his 37th century in the longest format with a boundary off the first ball on Day 2, becoming the player with the fifth-most hundreds in Test cricket history.

However, Jasprit Bumrah struck early in the third over of the morning, producing a beauty to castle England skipper Stokes for 44. In the very next over, KL Rahul dropped Jamie Smith in the slips off Mohammed Siraj, giving the wicketkeeper-batter a reprieve.

Bumrah, however, continued to dominate, removing Root for 104 in his following over, marking the 11th time he has dismissed the English stalwart in red-ball cricket. On the very next delivery, he dismissed Chris Woakes for a golden duck, reducing England from 260/4 to 271/7 in a dramatic collapse.

At the time of writing, the hosts were 274/7 after 89 overs, with Smith (11) and Brydon Carse (0) at the crease.

