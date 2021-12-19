[In pics] "The hustle continues" for Team India on second day of practice in South Africa

The Indian Test squad had their second training session in South Africa today ahead of the three-match Test series beginning on December 26.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media to share pictures from the team's training session at SuperSport Park in Centurion, where the first Test will be played.

"Day 2 at training. The hustle continues. Let's GO," the BCCI captioned the post.

Here are the pictures shared by the BCCI:

In the first two pictures, head coach Rahul Dravid can be seen addressing the whole team.

In the third photo, Dravid is seen speaking to premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. The fourth picture is a rather majestic one of Jasprit Bumrah ready to deliver one of his thunderbolts.

The Indian team began training in South Africa yesterday, having engaged in some light activity the day before to get into the groove.

The BCCI shared snippets from the first training session earlier in the day. Watch the video here:

🎥 Snippets from Getting Test-match ready 👌 👌🎥 Snippets from #TeamIndia 's first practice session ahead of the first #SAvIND Test. Getting Test-match ready 👌 👌🎥 Snippets from #TeamIndia's first practice session ahead of the first #SAvIND Test. https://t.co/QkrdgqP959

India struck by key injuries ahead of South Africa tour

India suffered some heavy blows before they flew to South Africa on December 16.

Rohit Sharma, recently elevated to Test vice-captaincy, and talismanic all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were both ruled out of the three-match Test series.

While Rohit suffered a hamstring injury and is expected to be fit for the ODI series that will follow, Jadeja's knee injury may take longer to heal. The two are currently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy.

Shubman Gill and Axar Patel also picked up injuries during the home Test series against New Zealand and have been ruled out of the South Africa Tests.

Priyank Panchal was added to India's squad as Rohit Sharma's replacement, while the BCCI yesterday announced that KL Rahul would be the vice-captain in his absence.

After the Boxing Day Test in Centurion, the two teams are set to face off at The Wanderers in Johannesburg for the second rubber and then at Cape Town for the final match of the series.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar