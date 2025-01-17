[In Picture] Palaash Muchhal posts adorable picture with Smriti Mandhana after her heroics in IND vs IRE 2025 ODIs

Team India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana's boyfriend and music composer, Palaash Muchhal, recently shared an adorable picture with her on social media. Mandhana recently led the Women in Blue to a 3-0 win over Ireland Women in the three-match ODI series. The 28-year-old had a memorable series with the bat as she registered her 10th ODI hundred in the third match.

After the series, Mandhana spent quality time with her boyfriend. In a picture shared by Muchhal, the duo can be seen posing inside a car.

The post has already garnered over two lakh likes and has been shared multiple times on various social media platforms. Smriti Mandhana also shared the post on her Instagram story.

"Sometimes you have to go out, respect the conditions and play" - Smriti Mandhana after her record-breaking hundred against Ireland Women

The left-handed opener enjoyed a run-fest in the recently-concluded series against Ireland Women. Mandhana scored 41 in the series opener and followed it with a 73-run knock in the second ODI. The 28-year-old capped off the series with an 80-ball 135 as India posted a record-breaking 435/5 in 50 overs. Ireland Women were bundled out for 131, losing the match by 304 runs.

Reflecting on her knock at the post-match presentation ceremony, Smriti Mandhana said she wanted to dispatch the balls in her arc.

"I think for me, it was very clear that I really wanted to go out and try and play shots which are in my arc, because as I said, I think it's not like every day you get that opportunity to do as an opening batter," she said (via Cricbuzz).

"Sometimes you have to go out, respect the conditions and play. But wickets like these and outfield, I think, if it's in your slot, you have to go for it. So there's no clear plan. I just said if it's in my arc, I'm going to go for it. Some days it comes off, some days it doesn't. Today, I'm happy that it came off," she added.

Mandhana will next be seen in action leading the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Women's Premier League, starting on February 14.

