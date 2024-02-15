[In Pictures] A dejected Sarfaraz Khan in dressing room with hands on his head after getting run-out on debut on Day 1 of 3rd IND vs ENG Test 

Team India batter Sarfaraz Khan was heartbroken after getting run out in his debut international innings on Day 1 of the 3rd Test between India and England on Thursday in Rajkot.

India batted first in the match after winning the toss. Their top-order collapsed meekly in the first hour, leaving the side reeling at 33/3. Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja then did the rescue job with a marathon 204-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Rohit ran out of patience after scoring 131 (196), falling to a short ball against Mark Wood in the final session. Sarfaraz Khan walked in at this juncture, to bat for the first time in Test cricket. He looked in great rhythm from the onset and raced away to a 48-ball half-century, becoming the fastest Indian to reach the milestone on debut.

Sarfaraz stroked his way to 62 (66) before an unfortunate misunderstanding with Ravindra Jadeja resulted in his departure. Playing on 99, Jadeja nudged the ball towards mid-on and called for a quick single. Sarfaraz responded to it and went ahead, but his partner changed his decision a moment later. Mark Wood made a perfect direct hit to the stumps, catching the non-striker short of the crease by a decent margin.

After a tragic end to his promising maiden international innings, Sarfaraz Khan was spotted dejected in the dressing room as he sat with his hands on his head. You can watch his reactions in the below X posts:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"It's the start of a long career"- Anil Kumble on Sarfaraz Khan

Former Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble gave Sarfaraz Khan his India Test cap on Thursday morning before the start of the third Test against England. During the ceremony, Kumble said:

"Sarfu, really proud of you, the way you have come through. I am sure your dad and family will be extremely proud of what you have been able to achieve. I know you have done all the hard work, there were some disappointments but despite that, all the runs you've scored through the domestic season, well done to you. And I am sure you'll have lots of wonderful memories today. It's the start of a long career, only 310 people have played before you. All the best."

Expand Tweet

India ended with 326/5 at stumps on Day 1 of the third Test against England with Ravindra Jadeja (110*) and Kuldeep Yadav (1*) in the middle.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App