[In Pictures] Axar Patel ties the knot with Meha Patel in Vadodara

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel tied the knot with Meha Patel in Vadodara on Thursday, January 26. The 29-year-old took leave from the ongoing limited-overs series against New Zealand at home for his wedding.

Before Axar, another Indian cricketer, KL Rahul, got married to actor Athiya Shetty in Khandala, Maharashtra, in a private ceremony on January 23.

While Axar is yet to share any pictures from his wedding function, images and videos from his wedding and sangeet ceremony have gone viral on social media.

The all-rounder got engaged on his birthday last year.

Saurashtra captain and Team India left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat shared a picture with the newlyweds on his official Instagram handle. He uploaded the image with the caption:

“Lots of love & good vibes to the newly weds! ❤️. Welcome to the club.. 😉🥂.”

Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat (right) at the wedding.

Axar’s wife Meha is a nutritionist and dietitian. According to some reports, she runs her own business and offers online counseling as well.

Earlier on Wednesday, January 25, Axar’s dance video from his sangeet ceremony also won a lot of hearts on social media.

The newly-married couple exchange a hug.

The cricketer and Meha were seen grooving to the peppy song 'Maan Meri Jaan'. A number of background dancers were also present on stage, holding large heart-shaped cutouts in their hands.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Axar Patel got moves.



Many congratulations to them! Axar Patel got moves.Many congratulations to them! https://t.co/0xJKAXX2Cc

Axar and Meha got engaged in January last year on the all-rounder’s 28th birthday.

A picture from the cricketer’s wedding function.

The duo keep sharing pictures of each other on social media.

Axar Patel will return to cricketing action during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

While the Gujarat all-rounder was granted leave for the white-ball series against New Zealand, he has been named in the Indian squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

The Test series begins with the first match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on February 9.

Axar has been a key member of the Indian team across all formats over the last few months. Stepping up in injured Ravindra Jadeja’s absence, he has delivered with both the bat and ball.

Overall, the 29-year-old has represented India in eight Tests, 49 ODIs, and 40 T20Is, claiming 140 international scalps in total. On the batting front, he has four half-centuries to his name across formats.

