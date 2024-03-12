[In Pictures] Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif attends WPL 2024 clash between UPW and GG in Delhi

Renowned Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif attended the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 clash between UP Warriorz (UPW) and Gujarat Giants (GG) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday.

Katrina supported the UP side in the contest and was spotted cheering for them during the match. The actress' sister, Isabelle Kaif, was also present with her.

Katrina Kaif took to her official Instagram handle on Tuesday and shared a couple of photos to give fans a glimpse of her visit to the Arun Jaitley stadium after the WPL match. She captioned the post:

"These girls ……All heart 🤍 More power to you ⚡️ #itskaytobeyou #upwarrioz 🏏 💄 And a wonderful time with the most charming sharma family.

GG beat UPW narrowly by 8 runs to remain alive in playoffs race of WPL 2024

Gujarat Giants batted first after winning the toss in the 18th match of WPL 2024 on Monday. They managed to reach 152/8 in 20 overs on the back of contributions from openers Beth Mooney (73*) and Laura Wolvaardt (43). Sophie Ecclestone picked up three wickets, while Deepti Sharma scalped two wickets for UP in the bowling department.

UP Warriorz then got off to a disastrous start in the chase, collapsing to 35/5 in seven overs. Deepti Sharma (88*) staged a magnificent comeback after the setbacks and took her side near the target in the company of Poonam Khemnar (36). However, their unbeaten partnership of 109 runs ended in vain as UPW eventually lost the match narrowly by 8 runs.

Reflecting on the loss at the post-match presentation, UPW captain Alyssa Healy said:

"A disappointing night all around. I didn't really see so much, probably tried to take it on a bit too early. It didn't pay off today. We will have to discuss. We knew we had to win which was our foremost priority. The game today summed up the season for us. We haven't been consistent enough.

She added:

"There have been amazing players in the team. Lot of flair in the group and Poonam did well. Really inconsistent and we have let ourselves down, especially in the field. We will learn from it and try to come back stronger next season."

