Veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara is in attendance at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot to watch the third ODI between India and Australia on Wednesday (September 27). It is the last ODI for both teams ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

Team India have already sealed the series by winning the first two games. Several players like Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, and others have been rested for the dead rubber.

As the game was being played at his home ground in Rajkot, Cheteshwar Pujara attended the match and met some Indian players ahead of the contest.

"I am still in the scheme of things"- Cheteshwar Pujara on his comeback into the Indian Test team

Cheteshwar Pujara recently opened up on the possibility of his comeback to the Indian Test team. The 35-year-old believes that he is still in the scheme of things and wants to concentrate on scoring consistently in domestic cricket to push his case.

After getting dropped from the Test team following WTC final, Pujara performed well in the Duleep trophy and then for Sussex in England. Speaking on Sussex's YouTube channel, an optimistic Pujara said:

"I always try and control the things which I can and it’s always about getting as many runs as possible in whatever games I play. I am still in the scheme of things (for India), so I hope that the moment I start scoring runs in first-class games, I’ll be back into the team, but I’ll just try and be in the present, try and take one game at a time.”

He added:

"We are not going to play any more Test matches in the next two-three months' time. The next Test series is in South Africa in December so there is a long way to go, but I’ll try and focus on the next few games and then try and move forward."

