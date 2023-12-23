[In Pictures] "Fierce competitors while playing" - Yuzvendra Chahal poses with South Africa players after winning the ODI series

Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal posed with Kuldeep Yadav and a couple of South African players after the final ODI of the recently concluded series. India won the three-match series by a 2-1 margin after registering a 78-run in the third ODI against South Africa on Thursday. It is only the second ODI series win for the Men in Blue on South African soil.

Yuzvendra Chahal did not get a chance to play in the series. The team management preferred to go with Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav for the first two games and then roped in Washington Sundar for the series decider in place of Kuldeep in the spin department.

Chahal was in good spirits after India won the series and posed for a few pictures with other players. He shared the photos on his X handle on Saturday. In the pictures, the leg-spinner could be seen along with the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, and others.

He captioned the post:

"Fierce competitors while playing, Serious posers after the game."

"I thought I would get some easy boundaries" - AB de Villiers recalls facing Yuzvendra Chahal during India's South Africa tour in 2018

Former South African captain AB de Villiers recently narrated an anecdote about his on-field duel with Yuzvendra Chahal during an ODI in Centurion in 2018. Speaking to Chahal in a video on his YouTube channel, De Villiers said:

"I was playing in my home ground in Centurion and I remember it was very hot. I was tired batting on 30-odd and I thought I would get some easy boundaries."

He continued:

"However, Yuzi we all know is intelligent. He is a chess player. He knew what I was trying to do and zipped one through. I still remember the sound of the bails. So thank you so much for that Yuzi. You were the actual reason why I retired. I am your bunny now (laughs)."

De Villiers and Chahal played together for a couple of years in the last decade for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL.

