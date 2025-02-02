[In Pictures] Former UK PM Rishi Sunak at Wankhede Stadium with Ambanis, Narayan Murthy, Rajeev Shukla for IND vs ENG 2025 5th T20I

Former United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is in Mumbai attending the fifth T20I of the ongoing series between India and England. Sunak was spotted in the VIP area of the Wankhede Stadium along with BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla, Mumbai Indians owners Mukesh Ambani and Akash Ambani, businessman Narayana Murthy and Rajasthan Royals co-owner Manoj Badale.

Earlier in the day, Sunak shared a clip of himself playing cricket in Mumbai. He then reached the Wankhede Stadium for the fifth T20I of the India vs England series. Ahead of the game, Sunak interacted with both teams' captains Suryakumar Yadav and Jos Buttler.

Rishi Sunak also received a special commemorative trophy of the Wankhede Stadium from Rajeev Shukla. Here are some snaps from Sunak's visit to the iconic venue in Mumbai:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rishi Sunak's photos have gone viral on the internet. Some fans mentioned on X that they had never imagined seeing the former UK Prime Minister enjoying a match with the Ambanis at the Wankhede Stadium.

Abhishek Sharma entertains Rishi Sunak and other VIPs with an excellent batting performance

Talking about the on-field action from the fifth T20I between India and England, Abhishek Sharma has destroyed the visitors at the Wankhede Stadium. The opener has completed his century and is on his way to his maiden 150 in T20I matches.

Sharma's unbeaten century has helped India reach 187/4 in 14.2 overs. With Hardik Pandya, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, and Axar Patel still having their wickets in hand, a 250 score seems gettable for the Indian team. It will be quite difficult for England to chase down such a mammoth target at the Wankhede Stadium.

All eyes will be on England captain Jos Buttler when the visitors come out to bat. You can follow the live scorecard of the match right here.

