[In Pictures] Hardik Pandya has fun with Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill ahead of T20Is against West Indies 

Team India captain Hardik Pandya has shared pictures of a night out with teammates Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill in the West Indies. Incidentally, all three scored half-centuries as the Men in Blue beat West Indies by 200 runs in the third ODI to claim the three-match series by a 2-1 margin.

Having lost the second ODI by six wickets, the visitors were under pressure heading into the decider. However, they came up with a clinical effort with both the bat and ball to crush the Windies in the final ODI of the series.

India will now face West Indies in five T20Is from August 3 to 13. Ahead of the first game at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, Pandya took to his Instagram handle to share some pictures in which he is seen having fun with Gill and Kishan.

The Indian captain shared the images with the caption:

“Food.laughter.and some more 🏝️🌊.”

Following the conclusion of the West Indies series, India will play three T20Is in Ireland.

However, the Men in Blue will field a second-string side, which will be led by Jasprit Bumrah.

Hardik Pandya was critical of West Indies Cricket over the lack of “basic arrangements”

Following India’s win over West Indies in the third ODI in Trinidad, Pandya, who was the stand-in skipper for the game, was critical of the arrangements put in place for the visitors.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, he urged West Indies cricket to ensure better facilities for touring sides.

"This [Trinidad] was one of the nicest grounds we have played. Things can be better when we come to West Indies next time. From travelling to managing a lot of things. Last year also, some hiccups happened. I think it's time for West Indies Cricket to take note of it and make sure that when a team travels…,” Pandya said.

“We don’t ask for luxury but we need some basic necessities taken care of. Other than that, really enjoyed coming here and playing some good cricket," he added.

The Men in Blue batted first in the third ODI and posted 351/5 as Gill top-scored with 85 off 92 balls. Shardul Thakur (4/47) and Mukesh Kumar (3/30) then starred with the ball as West Indies folded up for 151 in 35.3 overs.