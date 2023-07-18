[In Pictures] Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. celebrate Smriti Mandhana’s birthday in style ahead of IND-W vs BAN-W 2nd ODI

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. celebrated vice-captain Smriti Mandhana’s 27th birthday in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Tuesday, July 18. To make the occasion a memorable one, Mandhana cut two cakes with the Indian Women’s team and support staff.

In one of the pictures, Mandhana can be seen cutting the cake. In another click, skipper Harmanpreet was seen applying cake on the birthday girl's face. Youngster Jemimah Rodrigues also shared a group selfie with the team.

The stylish opener opted for a casual look, wearing a black T-shirt and sky-blue jeans on her birthday.

Sharing the snapshots on Twitter, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) captioned the post:

“When the entire team gathers for Smriti Mandhana’s birthday.”

Earlier, in the day, the BCCI’s official handle wished Mandhana with a special tweet that read:

“Wishing @mandhana_smriti - one of the finest modern-day batters & #TeamIndia's ODI & T20I vice-captain - a very Happy Birthday.”

Smriti Mandhana in a lean patch with the bat on Bangladesh tour

Smriti Mandhana has so far failed to deliver with the bat in the ongoing Bangladesh tour, comprising three T20Is and as many ODIs. She scored 38, 13, and one run in three T20Is. India, though, won the series 2-1.

Mandhana recently scored just 11 runs in the first ODI, where India lost by 40 runs as they failed to chase down 153 in 44 overs (via DLS method). She will look to make amends in a do-or-die game for India Women.

Following the loss, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur blamed the batting unit after consecutive losses (third T20I and first ODI) against Bangladesh. She said in the post-match show:

“We didn't take responsibility and bat well. In bowling also, we were not up to the mark. Sometimes some bowlers bowl very well. Overall we are not batting up to the mark and not bowling according to our strengths. We have done well in ODI cricket and we have to back ourselves.”

The Women in Blue will be next seen in action in the second ODI against Bangladesh Women, scheduled to be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday (July 19).