[In Pictures] Jasprit Bumrah plays American football with NFL player Micah Parsons

Team India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah met National Football League (NFL) star Micah Parsons after delivering a match-winning performance against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday. The 30-year-old shared pictures from the meeting on his Instagram handle as the two stars tried out each other's sports.

With the United States of America (USA) hosting an ICC event for the first time, cricketing stars and players from other sports have got to meet one another. Recently, Virat Kohli and Bumrah also interacted with former NBA player John Starks after ex-cricketer Yuvraj Singh introduced the former.

Bumrah shared pictures of his meeting with Parsons on Instagram. The Ahmedabad-born pacer was seen wearing a helmet and playing American football, while Parsons tried his luck at batting. The duo also exchanged jerseys.

Jasprit Bumrah earned the Player of the Match award in both Team India's wins:

The right-arm speedster has been magnificent in Team India's victories over Ireland and Pakistan in the World Cup. The fixture against Ireland saw him record astonishing figures of 3-1-6-2 as the Men in Blue bowled the opposition out for 96. Later, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant fired their side to an eight-wicket victory.

Bumrah was also the catalyst behind India's victory against Pakistan as he struck in both spells to help them defend 119. He dismissed Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Iftikhar Ahmed to finish with figures of 4-0-14-3 as India prevailed by six runs.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will next face USA on June 12 in New York. A win over the co-hosts is likely to seal their spot in the Super 8 stage. Their final group game is against Canada on June 15, for which they will travel to Florida. With Rahul Dravid set to depart as coach after the showpiece event, it remains his final chance to break India's ICC trophy drought.

