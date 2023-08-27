[In pictures] "Just the break we needed!"- Cheteshwar Pujara spends quality time with his family

Cricket
By Balakrishna
Modified Aug 27, 2023 13:38 IST
Veteran Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara recently enjoyed a vacation in Amsterdam with his family while taking some time off from the cricket field. Pujara was busy over the past month with Sussex in England's One-Day Cup 2023. The 35-year-old proved to be a valuable asset to Sussex, scoring two magnificent centuries.

In international cricket, he last played for India in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final against Australia in London. After a dismal performance, Pujara was dropped for the subsequent West Indies tour.

The right-handed batter took to his official Instagram handle on Sunday (August 27) to give his fans a glimpse of his personal life by sharing a couple of photos where he can be seen enjoying a trip with his family.

"I am still in the scheme of things"- Cheteshwar Pujara on making a comeback to the Indian side

Cheteshwar Pujara recently opined that doors were still open for him to make a comeback into the Indian side after he proved his form with twin centuries for Sussex in the English domestic one-day tournament.

Speaking on Sussex's YouTube channel, Pujara expressed optimism about his Team India career revival, saying:

"I always try and control the things which I can and it’s always about getting as many runs as possible in whatever games I play. I am still in the scheme of things (for India), so I hope that the moment I start scoring runs in first-class games, I’ll be back into the team, but I’ll just try and be in the present, try and take one game at a time.”

He added:

“We are not going to play any more Test matches in the next two-three months' time. The next Test series is in South Africa in December so there is a long way to go, but I’ll try and focus on the next few games and then try and move into the Championships because we have a few important Championships games coming up in September. We have a chance to qualify and that’s the prime focus for us.”

Do you think Cheteshwar Pujara can make a comeback into the Test squad for the South Africa series? Let us know in the comments section.

