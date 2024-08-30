[In Pictures] Manu Bhaker, first athlete in independent India to win two medals in a single Olympics, meets Sachin Tendulkar

Manu Bhaker, who won two bronze medals in shooting at the 2024 Paris Olympics, met legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali on Friday, August 30. Bhaker accompanied her parents during the special meeting.

Notably, the 22-year-old from Haryana won bronze medals in 10m air pistol women's and mixed-team events. She is the first athlete in independent India to win two medals in a single Olympics. Overall, India won six medals at the Paris Games.

In a few pictures shared by Bhaker on Instagram, she was seen receiving a memento from Tendulkar. She also flaunted her Olympic medals in one of the snapshots.

Bhaker was delighted to meet her childhood hero. She captioned her post:

“The one and only Sachin Tendulkar sir! Feeling blessed to share this special moment with the cricketing icon! His journey motivated me and many of us to chase our dreams. Thank you sir for unforgettable memories!”

In a recent interview, Bhaker revealed that she idolizes three cricketers – Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Speaking to News 18, she said (via SportsTak):

“Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni are Icons & Legends, they are great role models - They have always brought Glory for the country & make India proud time for many years. When appreciation comes from them, it feels really good.”

“Immense strength and determination” – When Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Manu Bhaker for winning her first medal for India at the Paris Olympics

Sachin Tendulkar congratulated Manu Bhaker for overcoming her heartbreak in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by winning bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the women's 10m air pistol event. He lauded the shooter for her strength and determination. The 51-year-old wrote on X:

“Off the mark in the medal tally and on the mark with the shooting! Congratulations, @realmanubhaker, on bagging India's first medal at the Paris Olympics. After overcoming the heartbreak in Tokyo, you have shown immense strength & determination to win a bronze at #Paris2024, and made India proud.”

Tendulkar dedicated another special post for Bhaker following her second medal at the Olympics. He wrote on X:

“You two have brought our medal no. 2! Special mention to @realmanubhaker for creating history by becoming the first Indian in independent India to win 2 medals at the same Olympics!”

Apart from the 2024 Paris Olympics, Manu Bhaker has won gold medals at the 2023 Asian Games, the 2023 World Championships, and the 2018 Commonwealth Games, among others.

