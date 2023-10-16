[In Pictures] "May your weirdness only grow with years" - Ritika Sajdeh's birthday wish for Indian bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur 

Indian bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur received birthday wishes from Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh on Monday (October 16).

Shardul is celebrating his 32nd birthday today. He is currently in Pune, along with the Indian squad preparing for their next match in the 2023 World Cup. Thakur shares a great bond with Rohit Sharma and his family. Both the cricketers hail from Mumbai and have played together for their state team in the past.

Ritika took to her Instagram today and shared a couple of pictures to wish Shardul Thakur well on his birthday. She also added interesting captions to them.

You can see the pictures from Ritika Sajdeh's Instagram story below:

Ritika Sajdeh's Instagram story wishing Thakur on his birthday.

Ritika Sajdeh's Instagram story wishing Shardul Thakur on his birthday.

Ritika Sajdeh's Instagram story wishing Thakur on his birthday.

Shardul Thakur has played two games for India in the 2023 World Cup so far

The Indian team management opted to go with Ravichandran Ashwin for the first match of the 2023 World Cup against Australia in Chennai ahead of Shardul Thakur, considering the nature of the pitch and its history.

They gave the nod to Shardul in the next two games against Afghanistan and Pakistan. He bowled six overs against Afghanistan and took a wicket, conceding 31 runs. In the match against Pakistan, he bowled only 2 overs and gave away 12 runs.

Here is India's schedule for their remaining games in the 2023 World Cup:

Match 17, October 19 - India vs Bangladesh, Maharashtra Cricket Association, Pune, 2 pm IST

Match 21, October 22 - India vs New Zealand, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala, 2 pm IST

Match 29, October 29 - India vs England, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 2 pm IST

Match 33, November 2 - India vs Sri Lanka, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2 pm IST

Match 37, November 5 - India vs South Africa, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 2 pm IST

Match 45, November 12 - India vs Netherlands, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 2 pm IST