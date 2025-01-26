[In Pictures] Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer among cricketers spotted at Asha Bhosle's granddaughter's birthday bash

  • home icon
By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Jan 26, 2025 01:16 IST
England v India - Fifth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
Mohammed Siraj and Shreyas Iyer (Image: Getty)

Star Indian cricketers Mohammed Siraj and Shreyas Iyer were among the popular names present at Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai's 23rd birthday bash. The birthday girl shared the pictures from her grand party on Instagram on January 23.

Zanai Bhosle uploaded a carousel of pictures from her special day. In the first frame, she can be seen enjoying a moment with her grandmother Asha Bhosle and famous actor Jackie Shroff. In the next picture, Zanai is enjoying a candid moment with Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.

The fifth picture of the carousel featured Zanai Bhosle posing with Mumbai cricketers Shreyas Iyer and Siddhesh Lad.

You can check out the entire carousel of images here:

also-read-trending Trending

The post has received over 150,000 likes on Instagram already. Zanai is an upcoming star in the music industry and has almost 200,000 followers on Instagram right now.

Mohammed Siraj dropped from Team India's squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

While Mohammed Siraj was spotted having a great time with Zanai Bhosle off the field, the Indian team management ignored him for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. Captain Rohit Sharma mentioned that the selectors opted to exclude Siraj because of his ineffectiveness with the old ball.

Siraj is not a part of India's ongoing T20I series against England as well. It seems like the fast bowler will make his return to the field directly in IPL 2025 when he turns up for the Gujarat Titans for the first time in his career. GT went all out for the star Indian fast bowler, signing him for a whopping ₹12.25 crore at the mega auction.

It will be exciting to see how Siraj performs in IPL 2025. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer, who was also at Zanai Bhosle's party, will play for India in the ODI series against England and the subsequent Champions Trophy.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
