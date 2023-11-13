[In Pictures] MS Dhoni celebrates Diwali with family and friends; Rishabh Pant also joins him 

Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni celebrated Diwali with his family and friends on Sunday (November 12). Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant also took part in the celebrations as he posed for pictures with MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi.

MS Dhoni was last seen on the field during IPL 2023 in May when he led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth trophy.

Sakshi Singh Dhoni gave everyone a glimpse of their Diwali celebrations by sharing a couple of pictures on her official Instagram handle. In them, MS Dhoni can be seen posing for pictures with several family friends. Sakshi wrote in the caption:

"Happy Diwali from us to all of you ! #diwaliwithdewans"

"Under leadership of MS Dhoni, I challenge that this team will be on a winning streak"- Manoj Tiwary criticizes Pakistan captain Babar Azam

Former Indian cricketer Manoj Tiwari recently criticized Babar Azam's captaincy after Pakistan's dismal campaign in the 2023 World Cup. He opined that the same team would have been on a winning streak under the leadership of MS Dhoni.

In an interview with a local Sports Channel, as quoted by CricketPakistan, Tiwary analyzed Babar Azam's captaincy in the World Cup, saying:

"Give same Pakistan team under leadership of MS Dhoni, I challenge that this team will be on a winning streak."

"I feel that Babar could have done better as captain, he needs to be proactive and think one step ahead, for example how he continued with Shadab’s bowling example despite seeing that he was struggling to find his rhythm. I think it is better to remove the struggling bowler if he is not able to deliver properly."

Explaining his point of view, Manoj Tiwary added:

"It is important to have a proactive captain, Babar needs to think out of the box. He should be prepared to modify his plans according to match situation. At times you need to go against your initial plans when the situation on the field is different."

Do you agree with Manoj Tiwari's views? Let us know in the comments section.