[Watch] MS Dhoni enjoys Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev tie at US Open 2023

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni recently enjoyed watching live tennis matches at the ongoing US Open 2023. The legendary keeper-batter was last seen on the cricket field during IPL 2023 when he lifted the trophy for a record-equalling fifth time with his beloved Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

In spite of having a problematic knee, Dhoni managed to play through the season without missing a game and managed to make an impact with his blazing cameos.

In IPL 2023, he faced only 57 balls, but scored 104 runs at an impressive strike rate of 182.46, with 32* being his best score. Immediately after the end of the season, he had surgery in Mumbai and rested at home in Ranchi for a couple of months.

The official broadcasters uploaded a video from defending champion Carlos Alcaraz's quarterfinal clash with Alexander Zverev, with MS Dhoni spotted in the background.

A fan also took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared a selfie with the former India captain from the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Former national selector claims MS Dhoni wanted Piyush Chawla instead of Rohit Sharma in India's 2011 ODI World Cup squad

Former national selector Raja Venkat recently disclosed that MS Dhoni was the reason Piyush Chawla got the nod ahead of Rohit Sharma for a place in the Indian 2011 ODI World Cup squad.

Venkat stated that Rohit was initially set to be part of the squad as selectors and then-head coach Gary Kirsten was in favor of his selection. But Dhoni's decision eventually prevailed as he wanted to have a leg-spinner in the mix.

In an interview with RevSportz, Raja Venkat said:

"When we sat to select the team, Rohit was very much in the scheme of things. So when we were selecting the team, from 1-14, everything was accepted. [For] No. 15, we suggested the name of Rohit Sharma. Gary Kirsten felt it was a perfect selection but again, the captain wanted a change there."

"MS Dhoni wanted Piyush Chawla instead of Rohit Sharma. So immediately Gary Kirsten somersaulted and he said, 'No, I think that's the better choice.' So that's how Rohit Sharma got left out," he added.

India eventually won the World Cup by beating Sri Lanka in the final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

