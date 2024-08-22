[In Pictures] "New look, same hustle" - Mohammed Shami gets a fresh makeover ahead of comeback

Team India's veteran pacer Mohammed Shami dazzled fans by sharing pictures of his sharp new look. The cricket star recently underwent a transformation, getting a makeover from popular celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim.

Taking to his official Instagram handle on Thursday, August 22, Shami posted a few pictures from his visit to Aalim's Hair N' Beauty Lounge in Bandra, Mumbai. The ace fast bowler captioned the post:

"New look, same hustle. Great styling genius @aalimhakim for this sharp transformation! 💇‍♂️✨."

On the cricketing front, Mohammed Shami has begun training for his much-awaited comeback after a lengthy injury-forced hiatus. The 33-year-old has been out of action since the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Shami performed admirably in the showpiece event, finishing as the leading wicket-taker by bagging 24 scalps from just seven outings. He underwent Achilles tendon surgery earlier this year and was ruled out of the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League and the 2024 T20 World Cup.

"The best thing about Rohit Sharma is that he gives you freedom" - Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami recently opened up about playing under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma. He suggested that while the skipper gives his teammates a lot of freedom, he tends to be a bit stern if a player fails to deliver according to the plans.

Speaking on the CEAT Cricket Award Show, Shami said:

"The best thing about Rohit Sharma is that he gives you freedom but if you don't live up to his expectations, then the reactions we see on the screen, the ones we understand without him saying anything, start to come out."

According to PTI, Mohammed Shami is expected to return to the cricketing field in the upcoming season of the Ranji Trophy, where he will represent his state Bengal. If fit, the seasoned campaigner could return to the Indian team later against New Zealand.

India and New Zealand are set to compete against each other in a three-match Test series. The first Test will be played in Bengaluru from October 16.

