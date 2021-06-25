[In Pictures] Pakistan squad depart for the UK for limited-overs series against England

The Pakistan cricket team is set to reach the UK today to take on England in a limited-overs series starting on July 8. The Asian giants will play three ODIs and as many T20Is against England.

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket's official Twitter account posted a series of pictures of the players before they boarded their flight to the UK.

The Pakistan team is flying to the UK immediately after competing in PSL 6, where Multan Sultans emerged victorious by beating Peshwar Zalmi. Following the England tour, which will conclude on July 20, Pakistan will then fly to the West Indies for a five-match T20I and a two-match Test series.

Pakistan's record against England in limited-overs cricket

Babar Azam.

Pakistan are on a good run of form in recent times after securing series wins across formats against South Africa and Zimbabwe earlier this year away from home. However, beating England away will be a far more formidable challenge.

England have ruled the roost over the Asian giants in recent times, winning four of their last five ODI meetings. Overall, England have a 53-32 head-to-head record in ODIs against Pakistan. Pakistan, however, won the last ODI between the two teams, beating England by 14 runs in the 2019 World Cup.

Away from home, Pakistan have struggled against England in ODIs, with the hosts leading 30-16. Even in T20Is, England have a good record, winning 12 of 17 games against Pakistan.

Pakistan's squad for England tour

ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Qadir.

T20Is: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Arshad Iqbal, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sharjeel Khan and Usman Qadir.

Initially, Pakistan had picked Haider Ali in the squad for both T20Is and ODIs. But the batsman was dropped after being found guilty of breaking COVID-19 protocols during the recently-concluded PSL 6. Sohaib Maqsood has been included in the Pakistan team in place of Haider Ali.

Edited by Bhargav