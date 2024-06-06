[In Pictures] Pat Cummins carries drinks for his teammates as a substitute during Australia vs Oman 2024 T20 World Cup clash

Australia's Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins carried drinks for his teammates as a substitute during the opening match of the 2024 T20 World Cup against Oman on Wednesday. The 2021 World Champions began their campaign with a 39-run victory against the Oman side at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Australia batted first in the contest after losing the toss and managed to score 164/5 in 20 overs. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis starred with the bat for the Aussies, playing a magnificent knock of 67 (36). Veteran opener David Warner supported him with a responsible knock of 56 (51) on a sluggish track.

Stoinis then inflicted more damage on the Oman side with a three-wicket spell to help Australia register a comfortable win. Oman could only reach 125/9 in 20 overs and suffered their second successive loss in the tournament.

Pat Cummins could not find a place in Australia's playing XI for this match, as the management picked Nathan Ellis ahead of him. Ellis repaid the faith with a decent spell of 4-0-28-2. Cummins acted as a substitute during the match and was spotted carrying the drinks for his mates whenever required.

"It came very close, but good to get the win" - Australia captain Mitchell Marsh after win vs Oman in 2024 T20 World Cup

At the post-match presentation, Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh reviewed his team's performance and said:

"It came very close, but good to get the win. It's not different, in this tournament. It's going back to the old T20, someone batting through and Davey's experience came through. That was pretty special from Stoinis. He took his time and showed his experience. Starcy just had a cramp, we didn't want to take the risk."

He continued:

"I don't know about cobwebs. It's just different conditions. Oman vs Australia going close is good for cricket. There's a big one against England next up in World Cup, hopefully there will be a good crowd here. Although it might be mostly English, it's closer to them. There's sun here so they'll enjoy that."

Australia will next face England in the 2024 T20 World Cup on Saturday (June 8) at the same venue.

