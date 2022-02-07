[In pictures] Rahul Dravid bowls in nets to "celebrate" 23 years of Anil Kumble's 10-74

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid took to bowling in the nets in Ahmedabad ahead of his team's second ODI against West Indies on Wednesday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared two pictures of him in action, delivering the white cherry with an off-spinner's grip. Newcomers Shahrukh Khan and R Sai Kishore were also seen observing him in the background.

In a witty caption, the BCCI suggested the batting legend was "celebrating the 23rd anniversary" of his former teammate Anil Kumble's historic spell of 10-74.

India's top wicket-taker across formats, Anil Kumble, reached the pinnacle of his career on February 7, 1999. On the final day of India's must-win Test against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, the leg-spinner picked all 10 opposition wickets in a single innings, becoming only the second bowler to do so.

Last December, New Zealand's left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel joined Kumble and Jim Laker on the prestigious list following his spell of 10-119 in the second Test against India in Mumbai.

BCCI @BCCI



spin legend



Let's relive that sensational performance 🗓️ #OnThisDay in 1999 #TeamIndia spin legend @anilkumble1074 set the stage on fire and became the first Indian to take all the 10 wickets in a Test innings.Let's relive that sensational performance 🗓️ #OnThisDay in 1999#TeamIndia spin legend @anilkumble1074 set the stage on fire and became the first Indian to take all the 10 wickets in a Test innings. 🔥 👏Let's relive that sensational performance 🎥 🔽 https://t.co/qZW7zvB2mf

India lost the first Test of the two-match series and Kumble's historic 10-74 ensured them a massive 212-run win in the second. The leg-spinner represented India in 132 Tests, scalping 619 wickets - the third-best in the world - including 35 five-wicket hauls. He announced his retirement from international cricket in 2008.

Meanwhile, Rahul Dravid retired in 2012 as India's second highest run-scorer across Tests, ODIs and T20Is. He featured in 509 internationals and was called upon to deploy his part-time off-spin on just 13 occasions. He picked up one wicket in Tests and four in ODIs to end with averages of 39 and 42.5 respectively.

Rahul Dravid's India to try and take a 2-0 lead

India comprehensively defeated West Indies by six wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Skipper Rohit Sharma top-scored with a brilliant 51-ball 60.

Also Read Article Continues below

The second match will be played at the same venue - the Narendra Modi Stadium - from 1:30 pm IST. If India win, it will be Rahul Dravid's first ODI series triumph since taking over as head coach from Ravi Shastri last year.

Edited by Samya Majumdar