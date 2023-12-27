[In Pictures] Rinku Singh comes in as substitute fielder on Day 2 of IND vs SA 1st Test despite not being part of the squad

Indian batter Rinku Singh has been a regular feature in the Men in Blue's T20I side. The southpaw also made his ODI debut in the recently colluded three-match series in South Africa, which his side won 2-1.

Rinku was named in the India 'A' squad for the second unofficial Test against South Africa 'A'. But he has been with India's main team for the ongoing Boxing Day Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The talented youngster was also brought in as a substitute fielder by the visitors on Day 2 (December 27) of the Test. Here are some of the pictures of him fielding in the encounter:

Rinku Singh's name did not appear in the team sheet, and keeper-batter KS Bharat was named as the 12th man for the Test. It is worth mentioning that, as per the rules, a team is allowed to add substitutes during a match following approval from the match referee.

Rinku Singh notched up his maiden T20I half-century in the 2nd T20I of the South Africa series

Ahead of the ongoing two-match Test series, India and South Africa competed in three T20Is and as many ODIs. Rinku Singh was part of the squad for both the white-ball series.

The T20I series opener was washed out due to rain. Rinku was the top performer with the bat for India in the second contest, hitting his maiden T20I half-century, and remaining unbeaten on 68.

However, Rinku's knock came in a losing cause as the hosts ultimately secured a five-wicket win (DLS method). The Suryakumar Yadav-led side bounced back to win the third fixture by 106 runs and levelled the series 1-1.

Rinku made his ODI debut in the second match of the subsequent 50-over series. However, it was a forgettable outing for him as he scored just 14 runs. He did make a significant impact in the deciding third ODI, mustering 38 runs off 27 deliveries.

India won the ODI series by a 2-1 margin following their stunning 78-run victory in the third encounter.

