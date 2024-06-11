[In Pictures] Rohit Sharma enjoys a day break with wife and daughter after India's victory over PAK in 2024 T20 World Cup

A day after Team India's emphatic victory over arch-rivals Pakistan, skipper Rohit Sharma was seen enjoying a day break with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter. He posted a few pictures from his outing on social media.

The Men in Blue have made an outstanding start to their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign. They defeated Ireland convincingly by eight wickets before eking out a six-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday in New York. The bowlers did an exceptional job to defend 119 runs, with Jasprit Bumrah returning with 3/14.

A day after the game, Indian players were seen taking a day off from their busy schedules. Skipper Rohit Sharma had fun with his wife and daughter in a nature park. He posted a few photos from the outing on his Instagram account, captioning:

"One with nature 🌳🐢."

How has Rohit Sharma fared in T20 World Cup so far?

Rohit Sharma has been one of lndia's leading batters in this World Cup. After a mediocre campaign in IPL 2024 with the Mumbai Indians (MI), he began his T20 World Cup journey with a brilliant unbeaten half-century.

Chasing a modest total of 97 against the Irish side, the Men in Blue were rocked early after losing Virat Kohli cheaply. However, Rohit steadied the ship with a timely knock of 52 runs off 37 balls before being retired hurt. The right-handed batter struck four boundaries and three sixes during his knock.

However, Rohit failed to make a mark against Pakistan as he was dismissed for 13 off 12 deliveries. He tried to clear the mid-wicket fielder but holed out to Haris Rauf off Shaheen Shah Afridi's bowling. The 37-year-old batter failed to get the desired connection and couldn't clear the big ground.

Rohit Sharma will look to return to run-scoring spree when India lock horns with the USA in New York on Wednesday, June 12.

