Team India captain Rohit Sharma posed for a couple of endearing pictures with his daughter Samaira Sharma on September 24 (Sunday), which is the National Daughters Day. It is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of September every year.

Rohit is currently on a break after leading the Indian side to their eighth Asia Cup trophy win last week. Selectors rested him, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav for the first two ODIs of the ongoing three-match series against Australia. The quartet will be back for the final match on September 27 in Rajkot.

Rohit took to his official Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture of himself in the company of his daughter Samaira. He captioned the post:

🌍♥️

His wife Ritika Sajdeh also shared a picture of him and Samaira on her Instagram story.

Ritika Sajdeh's Instagram story.

"Very few public figures are secure and Rohit Sharma is one of them" - Sanjay Manjrekar about Team India captain

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar recently lauded Rohit Sharma's leadership skills. He credited Rohit for creating a healthy environment within the team, making the players comfortable with clear communication.

Manjrekar opined that the Indian captain is a confident and self-assured person, who doesn't try to project an image of himself like many other public public figures. In an interview with journalist Vimal Kumar in his YouTube video, Manjrekar said:

"Players feel comfortable around Rohit Sharma. Yes, they would respect him as a captain and a player but it might not be very formal. The best thing about Rohit is that he is very secure. You never feel like he is trying to project an image of himself. Very few public figures are secure and Rohit is one of them. The environment within the Indian team has changed. There is a positive culture now."

He backed up his views by saying:

"We saw how KL Rahul reacted when Kuldeep Yadav took a wicket after his suggestion in a recent Asia Cup match. Similarly, when Axar Patel was batting against Bangladesh, everyone was very happy to see him do well. There is professional respect among each other."

Do you agree with Sanjay Manjrekar's views above? Let us know in the comments section.