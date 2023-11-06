[In Pictures] Sadeera Samarawickrama and Najmul Hossain Shanto have a go at each other during Bangladesh's 2023 World Cup match against SL

Things got a bit hot under the collar during the 2023 World Cup encounter between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on Monday as Najmul Hossain Shanto and Sadeera Samarawickrama had a heated exchange in Delhi.

It was during the 14th over of Bangladesh's chase of 280 that the duo got into an altercation. Shanto was present at the non-striker's end, while Samarawickrama was at short covers. The duo had to be separated by umpire Richard Illingworth as the argument could have potentially become a lot more serious.

Here are the pictures of the verbal exchange between the two players:

Expand Tweet

Bangladesh - Sri Lanka rivalry got reignited in Delhi

The two nations have had some fierce encounters of late and there have been quite a few sparks flying around when they face each other. Another controversial moment took place on Monday as Angelo Mathews was 'timed out' by the umpires.

Mathews walked out to the middle, only to realize that he had a problem with the strapping of his helmet. However, Shakib Al Hasan appealed to the umpires for the amount of time Mathews took and after a bit of deliberation, the umpires asked Mathews to head back to the pavilion.

It is thus understandable why some of the players from both teams are having a go at each other. At the time of writing, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Shakib have added a century stand for the third wicket and seem to be on their way to a comfortable win against the Lankans.

Bangladesh XI: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka